AEM says sales orders to-date for 2019 delivery hit $209m

SINGAPORE - Test-handling machine supplier AEM Holdings on Thursday (April 25) said it has received sales orders worth $209 million as at April 25, for delivery in fiscal 2019.

This is up from the $174 million in sales orders previously announced in March, and $140 million announced in February.

The company is revising its revenue range upwards to be between $225 million and $250 million. It is similary revising its capital expenditure range to be between $4 million and $7 million, whereby the increase is to support engineering development for future customer programmes.

AEM shares jumped on heavy trading in Thursday's morning session after the announcement. By the mid-day trading break, the stock rose 9.52 per cent or 10 cents to S$1.15, with about 26.26 million shares changing hands.