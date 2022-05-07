Adidas cuts profitability goals as China sales slump

GENEVA • Adidas has cut its profitability targets for this year and forecast a plunge in revenue from China due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The shoemaker said yesterday that supply bottlenecks in Vietnam have reduced the availability of products, eroding sales.

A fifth of the company's business is underperforming amid a whirlwind of geopolitical challenges.

First-quarter revenue to Greater China fell 35 per cent, and Adidas has been starting to increase prices as higher costs for transport, shoes and garments erode profitability.

Foreign brands are struggling to hang on to China as a major growth driver after almost a year of consumer boycotts and preferential treatment for home-grown companies.

Adidas replaced the head of its Chinese operations last month, promoting an executive who has been managing a local brand there.

The company lowered its gross margin target this year to 50.7 per cent. Previously, it aimed for 51.5 per cent to 52 per cent. It also cut its operating margin forecast.

Sales growth and profit will be at the lower end of its forecasts, Adidas added.

Adidas has been predicting revenue to increase 11 per cent to 13 per cent this year on a currency-neutral basis, and an adjusted net income of €1.8 billion (S$2.6 billion) to €1.9 billion.

Revenue fell 3 per cent on a currency-neutral basis in the first quarter. Adidas said it missed out on €400 million of sales because lockdowns in Vietnam last year made it impossible for factories to produce enough.

Adidas has said the war in Ukraine is putting as much as €250 million of revenue at risk.

That is half of its business from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and represents about 1 percentage point of growth in total sales.

BLOOMBERG