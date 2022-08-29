ADDX investors can now park undeployed capital in Lion Global funds

ADDX, an exchange for private market investments backed by the Singapore Exchange, launched an option today for investors to earn interest on their undeployed capital by investing in two funds by Lion Global Investors, a fund manager under the OCBC Group.

ADDX Earn is designed to boost the returns of investors who have deposited money in their ADDX wallets, but have yet to decide on which private market product to invest in, the company said.

The first two funds to be launched under ADDX Earn are the LionGlobal SGD Enhanced Liquidity Fund and LionGlobal USD Enhanced Liquidity Fund. They invest in A-rated debt such as bonds, notes and deposits. The top sectors for the debt instruments held by both funds are financial, sovereign, real estate and industrial, ADDX said.

Target returns for products under ADDX Earn are designed to be higher than short-term bank deposit rates.

As at July 31, the SGD fund had an average yield of 2.22 per cent per annum, while the average yield for the USD fund was 2.38 per cent per annum, according to ADDX data.

The two funds have weighted average portfolio durations of less than a year, giving Lion Global the flexibility to adjust portfolio allocations in response to changing interest rates and market conditions.

Investors can redeem their investments through ADDX on a weekly basis. For both funds, interest is accrued daily.

ADDX chief executive Choo Oi-Yee said "the funds are not designed with gating mechanisms, which means there are no restrictions on investors redeeming their investments".

While there are fund and exchange holidays when redemptions are not available, these dates will be communicated to investors ahead of time, Ms Choo said.

Lion Global chief executive Gerard Lee said the liquidity funds are typically used by financial advisers and, more recently, by digital players in the industry.

The minimum investment is US$10,000 (S$14,000) for the USD fund and $10,000 for the SGD fund, which is aligned with the minimum sizes for most private market products on ADDX, Ms Choo said.

Using blockchain and smart contract technology, ADDX enables fractionalisation of private market products like private equity and venture capital funds by bringing minimum investment sizes down from US$1 million to US$10,000. This process, which widens investor access to the private markets, is also known as tokenisation.

Investments on ADDX are available to accredited investors only. In June, ADDX said it would recognise cryptocurrency holdings when assessing potential clients' assets, to help more individuals qualify for accredited investor status.

To date, ADDX has listed about 40 deals on its platform involving blue-chip names such as Hamilton Lane, Singtel, UOB and CGS-CIMB as well as Temasek-owned entities Mapletree, Azalea and Fullerton Fund Management.