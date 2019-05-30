Acesian Partners changes Catalist sponsor, citing 'commercial reasons'

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed Acesian Partners has appointed Asian Corporate Advisors (ACA) as its new continuing sponsor with effect from May 30. This is in place of the current continuing sponsor RHT Capital.

The environment-control exhaust systems provider added that the change is "due to commercial reasons", according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday night (May 29).

RHT Capital has confirmed that to date, it is not aware of any non-compliance with Catalist rules by the company that has not been brought to the attention of ACA. It has also made itself available for discussion with ACA as required by Catalist rules.

"The board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to RHT Capital for its past guidance and sponsorship," Acesian Partners added.

Acesian Partners shares closed flat at 1.6 cents on Wednesday.