Accused had substantial funds despite loss: Witness

The alleged mastermind behind the 2013 penny stock market rigging was said to have "substantial funds" after the crash that wiped out $8 billion in market value.

John Soh Chee Wen, 59, is accused of engaging with Quah Su-Ling in a conspiracy to artificially inflate the share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Corp from August 2012 to October 2013.

Prices of these stocks dived in October 2013 and $8 billion in market value evaporated.

Prosecution witness Tai Chee Ming told the High Court yesterday that Soh appeared to still have substantial funds after the crash, although Soh and Quah were estimated to have incurred $400 million in trading losses in the crash. Mr Tai said he helped Soh to get a listed shell company, Sino Construction (now MMP Resources), post-crash, in a bid to stage a comeback for the accused. Sino Construction share prices rocketed from less than two cents to nearly 30 cents, allowing Soh to use the shares for a corporate deal.

Mr Tai, a former remisier, said he helped to execute the trades in question for both accused, obtain share financing for them and assisted in rolling over the trades.

The then non-executive chairman of Sino Construction, Mr Andy Chee, told Mr Tai that Quah's mother had received $40 million after Soh deceived a Mr Edward Lee in the deal, the court heard. Mr Tai said Mr Chee warned him that Soh would get people to stay loyal by making them bankrupt and drip-feeding them financially.