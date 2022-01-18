Accrelist 'not aware' if company is facing corruption probe from police, says board

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Catalist-listed Accrelist has not been informed and is not aware if there are ongoing or outstanding investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) into the company or an indirect subsidiary, the board said in a bourse filing on Monday (Jan 17).

That is even as it disclosed that one of two senior management executives has been charged in court since a previous response in March 2020 to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Serene Tea, senior vice-president of the mechanical business unit, was charged in October 2021 with one count under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the board said.

It added that as of Monday and to the best of the company’s knowledge, there has been no further update in Ms Teh's status in connection with her assistance with the investigations and she has not been charged.

The board also reiterated a statement from Jan 11 this year that executive chairman and managing director Dr Terence Tea - Serene Tea's brother - "has been discharged" from the probe.

Dr Tea has also not been charged, as far as he is aware, said the board.

Accrelist cited a phone call from a CPIB investigation officer to Dr Tea "at about 2.36 pm" on that day. The caller "was the same investigation officer that had liaised with Dr Terence Tea since the beginning", according to the board's statement.

Bourse operator SGX had asked Accrelist to clarify whether the CPIB has confirmed that all potential charges against Dr Tea have been dropped, as well as whether Natasha Teh and Serene Tea are still assisting with CPIB investigations or have had charges brought against them.

Accrelist disclosed in 2020 that the CPIB was looking into the company, its subsidiary Jubilee Industries Holdings and Honfoong Plastic Industries, which is 70 per cent owned by Jubilee.

The probe centred on a $5,000 hongbao or red packet given by Honfoong to a customer, as well as Chinese New Year dinner and drinks expenses incurred with the customer present.

Other than the investigations into Natasha Teh and the Teas, Accrelist said that two other individuals have been charged in connection with the probe, to the best of the board's knowledge - Wong Liang Tong, an employee of Honfoong, and Toh Mui Lan, who left Honfoong in January 2019.

To an SGX query on whether there are any outstanding investigations by the CPIB into the company, the board said: "The investigations by CPIB were focused on the actions of individuals in connection with or whilst under the employment of Honfoong, not into the company."

Catalist-listed Jubilee separately released a similar statement in response to the bourse queries.