Accrelist, Jubilee chairman assisting in CPIB probe

Catalist-listed Accrelist's executive chairman Terence Tea and two staff members from subsidiary Jubilee Industries Holdings were asked on Feb 25 to assist with Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau investigations related to certain expenses incurred and a payment made by Honfoong Plastic Industries during the Chinese New Year period.

Mr Tea is also executive chairman of Jubilee Industries, which owns 70 per cent of Honfoong Plastic.

Accrelist and Jubilee said they were able to consult their legal advisers only on Feb 28 because of the coronavirus situation, according to separate regulatory updates yesterday.

Both firms said the expenses and payment are not material to their financial position, based on information available on the nature and scope of investigations.

Mr Tea is also managing director at Accrelist and chief executive at Jubilee. He and one of the Jubilee senior management staff have posted bail in relation to alleged offences under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241), both statements added.

The boards of both companies have accepted their respective nominating committees' recommendation that Mr Tea and both management personnel should continue their responsibilities and duties to ensure business continuity.

Accrelist shares closed down 2.1 per cent at 4.5 cents yesterday, while Jubilee shares last traded at five cents on Feb 27.

THE BUSINESS TIMES