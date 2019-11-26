AA Reit's JV inks new 12-year lease with Singtel Optus unit

Aims Apac Reit (AA Reit) and its joint venture (JV) partner, Stockland, have secured a new agreement with their existing master tenant, Optus Administration, for a further 12-year term at the Optus Centre property in Sydney.

Optus is a wholly owned unit of Singtel Optus, a subsidiary of Singtel. Singtel Optus is Australia's second-largest telco.

The new lease will commence from July 1, 2021, following the completion of an asset enhancement initiative to cater to Optus' evolving requirements, AA Reit's manager said.

The implied value of AA Reit's 49 per cent share in the asset, based on the valuation of A$570 million (S$528 million), is A$279.3 million, representing a 51.4 per cent increase compared with the Reit's purchase price of A$184.4 million back in 2014, the manager said.

It added that this represents a pre-tax equity internal rate of return of about 17 per cent per annum.

Optus Centre is one of the largest campus-style business parks in the country. Stockland owns the remaining 51-per cent stake.

It is located about 15km north-west of the Central Business District and comprises six buildings with a total net lettable area of 84,194 sq m, on a land area of 75,860 sq m.

Optus will continue to occupy the entire net lettable area of the campus for a period of 12 years upon the commencement of the new lease.

The deal includes an annual rental escalation of 3.25 per cent on the face rent, and two options to extend the lease for a further five years per option after the initial term.

Upon the commencement of the new lease, the property will provide an estimated net property income of A$28.3 million in the first year, with average net property income of A$36.5 million over the 12-year term, after taking into account rental escalation, the manager said.

As of Sept 30 the property represented 14.7 per cent of AA Reit's total portfolio valuation, and accounted for 6.4 per cent of the portfolio's net lettable area. Optus is AA Reit's largest tenant, contributing 12.3 per cent of gross rental income for the quarter ended Sept 30.

Units in AA Reit closed at $1.43 yesterday, down 0.7 per cent.