A year of enormous gains and extreme losses for world's super billionaires

NEW YORK • Mr Elon Musk's wealth soared to levels only ever achieved by Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. Mr Bill Hwang lost US$20 billion (S$27 billion) in days, Mr Bill Gates - once the world's richest man - divorced under a Jeffrey Epstein cloud.

For the wealthiest people on the planet, 2021 was a year of enormous gains, extreme losses and unprecedented scrutiny.

Mostly, it was a good time to be a super billionaire. Soaring stock markets and rising valuations of everything from mansions to crypto to commodities boosted the collective fortune of the world's 500 richest people by more than US$1 trillion even as the Covid-19 pandemic roiled the globe for a second year.

The gains mean there are now a record 10 fortunes in excess of US$100 billion, more than 200 above US$10 billion and Mr Musk reached the level of riches, inflation-adjusted, achieved by modern history's wealthiest person.

The combined net worth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now exceeds US$8.4 trillion, more than the gross domestic product of all countries except the United States and China.

The enormous fortunes amassed by the 0.001 per cent also underscored how the uneven recovery from the economic shock of Covid-19 has become more entrenched.

As the very richest benefited from bumper markets and loose fiscal policy, the pandemic pushed as many as 150 million people into extreme poverty, according to World Bank estimates, a number that stands to increase if inflation continues to rise.

"Since the mid-1990s, the share of wealth held by the global richest 0.01 per cent has risen from around 7 per cent to 11 per cent," said Mr Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab at the Paris School of Economics. "The crisis did not reverse this trend. It slightly amplified it."

It was a different story in China. The country's financial elite had their worst year since Bloomberg began tracking wealth in 2012, losing US$61 billion as Beijing attacked big tech and promoted "common prosperity".

Alibaba Group Holding's Mr Jack Ma disappeared from the public stage and real estate moguls shed US$35 billion amid a spiralling debt crunch that has drawn a crackdown from regulators.

No one embodies the squeeze better than China Evergrande Group's Mr Hui Ka Yan. Once China's second-richest person, Mr Hui's net worth fell by US$17 billion last year as his real estate empire slumped under a crushing debt load. The government urged him to use his personal wealth - including, among other toys, a mega yacht - to help repay investors.

Among the richest sources of new wealth last year were less tangible assets: digital assets, shares of newly listed tech stocks and special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs).

The gyrating value of digital coins added then erased billions for crypto evangelist Mike Novogratz, while a record number of initial public offerings lifted the paper wealth of founders like Mr Brian Armstrong of crypto-trading platform Coinbase and Brazilian fintech chief executive David Velez.

At year end, 42 members of the Bloomberg index debuted on the ranking last year, mostly due to initial public offerings.

Fortunes were reshaped in other ways. The Gates couple's divorce meant the Microsoft co-founder ceded assets, while securing Ms Melinda French Gates her own spot on the index, where she is ranked 194th.

Alongside the stratospheric monetary gains there were implosions. In March, a former hedge fund manager, Mr Bill Hwang, shot from obscurity to infamy in the blink of an eye when his family office, Archegos Capital Management, collapsed under the weight of soured leveraged bets, vaporising a US$20 billion fortune.

At the centre of it all - the market volatility, whipsawing crypto, the tax discourse, the selling, the record-smashing wealth gains - was Mr Musk. The revered and reviled entrepreneur sailed to the top of the index last January and remained atop most of the year, thanks to Tesla's ascendant stock price and consistent profit growth, and the rising value of SpaceX.

The electric carmaker's climb was so steep, it vaulted its third-largest shareholder, Mr Leo KoGuan, a low-profile retail trader and professed Musk superfan, onto the index with a US$10.8 billion fortune.

BLOOMBERG