A united vision of a sustainable future

As a key producer of sustainable raw materials that go into manufacturing daily necessities such as paper, green packaging, edible oils, energy and clothes, the group strives to ensure that there is a green footprint in all its operations.

“Sustainability means while we produce from the land, we must also protect it,” says RGE vice chairman Bey Soo Khiang.

From forest to fashion

RGE’s sustainability approach is anchored by 5Cs – doing good for the Community, Country, Climate, Customer and Company. It has also embedded ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations in all its operations, which are aligned with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, a key initiative to ensure that Singapore remains liveable for future generations.

This means RGE is always looking to involve more partners on its green journey.

For example, it collaborates with the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions on the RER to develop carbon projects that will help combat climate change. As part of the three-year collaboration with RGE, the university will also receive funding for staff costs, scholarships and other operating expenses.

At the same time, RGE is also teaming up with organisations in Singapore to give other sectors a green boost.

One example is the textile industry, which contributes about seven per cent of global carbon emissions. Difficulties in recycling textiles have also added to a burgeoning waste issue. It is projected that a staggering 90 million tonnes of textile waste are being disposed of annually, with the number estimated to reach 134 million tonnes by 2030.

While Singapore does not manufacture textiles, it contributes to the carbon footprint by importing clothes. As the world’s largest producer of viscose rayon – a nature-based material commonly used in clothes – RGE believes it can make a difference and is looking to tap the country’s Research & Development capabilities for solutions in textile recycling.