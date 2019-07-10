800 Super suspends trading after loss of free float

Rubbish collection firm 800 Super said in a separate announcement on Monday that controlling shareholder 8S Capital Holdings intends to delist the company and will not take any steps to restore the public float or lift the trading suspension. LIANHE
Rubbish collection firm 800 Super said in a separate announcement on Monday that controlling shareholder 8S Capital Holdings intends to delist the company and will not take any steps to restore the public float or lift the trading suspension. LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO
Published
1 hour ago

Catalist-listed 800 Super Holdings requested a trading suspension early yesterday following the loss of its free float after a privatisation offer by a controlling shareholder closed on Monday.

The rubbish collection firm said in a separate announcement on Monday that majority shareholder 8S Capital Holdings intends to delist the company and will not take any steps to restore the public float or lift the trading suspension.

8S Capital Holdings had received valid acceptances representing around 96.24 per cent of 800 Super's capital by the time the market closed on Monday.

This crosses the 10 per cent public float requirement.

The privatisation offer turned unconditional on June 17 after passing the 90 per cent threshold.

The Lee family, which controls 8S Capital Holdings, said in May that it would offer 90 cents in cash for each 800 Super share, a deal that valued the company at $161 million.

The Lees controlled about 77.6 per cent of the firm at that point.

8S Capital Holdings had received valid acceptances representing around 96.24 per cent of 800 Super's capital by the time the market closed on Monday. This crosses the 10 per cent public float requirement.

They are tapping private equity firm KKR to finance the offer.

KKR will provide a combination of debt and structured equity financing.

800 Super shares closed down 1.1 per cent at 89 cents on Monday before the announcements.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 10, 2019, with the headline '800 Super suspends trading after loss of free float'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content