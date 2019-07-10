800 Super suspends trading after loss of free float

Catalist-listed 800 Super Holdings requested a trading suspension early yesterday following the loss of its free float after a privatisation offer by a controlling shareholder closed on Monday.

The rubbish collection firm said in a separate announcement on Monday that majority shareholder 8S Capital Holdings intends to delist the company and will not take any steps to restore the public float or lift the trading suspension.

8S Capital Holdings had received valid acceptances representing around 96.24 per cent of 800 Super's capital by the time the market closed on Monday.

This crosses the 10 per cent public float requirement.

The privatisation offer turned unconditional on June 17 after passing the 90 per cent threshold.

The Lee family, which controls 8S Capital Holdings, said in May that it would offer 90 cents in cash for each 800 Super share, a deal that valued the company at $161 million.

The Lees controlled about 77.6 per cent of the firm at that point.

They are tapping private equity firm KKR to finance the offer.

KKR will provide a combination of debt and structured equity financing.

800 Super shares closed down 1.1 per cent at 89 cents on Monday before the announcements.