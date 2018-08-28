800 Super sinks into red with $1.65m Q4 loss

SINGAPORE - Waste management and horticultural services firm, 800 Super Holdings, reversed into the red for the fiscal fourth-quarter on the back of higher expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, the group registered a net loss of $1.65 million, versus a net profit of $2.72 million last year.

Loss per share stood at 0.93 cent, from an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.52 cents in the year-ago period.

Revenue also fell 1.8 per cent to $37.9 million, mainly due to the completion of term contracts, and the renewal of certain contracts at more competitive prices, 800 Super said.

A final cash dividend of $0.01 per share has been proposed for fiscal 2018, subject to shareholders' approval, versus a dividend of $0.03 per share for the preceding year.

For the full year, net profit fell to $9.2 million, down 46.5 per cent from $17.1 million a year earlier, as revenue slipped 3.7 per cent to $151.1 million.

On a per share basis, earnings came in at 5.12 cents for the 12 months ended June 30, down from 9.58 cents for the previous year.

Notably, purchase of supplies and disposal charges rose 42.6 per cent to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter, and was up 13.5 per cent to $26.9 million for the full year. This was mainly attributable to higher production levels for the group's plastic recycling plant, the acquisition of Iwash Laundry (Senoko) consolidated into the group for Q2, as well as higher fuel costs, 800 Super said.

Nonetheless, the company added that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group is expected to remain profitable for the next financial reporting period.

The counter last traded flat at $1 apiece on Tuesday before the midday break.