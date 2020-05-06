79 Robinson Road obtains temporary occupation permit

CapitaLand's office development in the Central Business District (CBD) - the site of the former CPF Building - obtained its temporary occupation permit on April 28, it said yesterday.

CapitaLand owns the 29-storey building called 79 Robinson Road with Japanese partners Mitsui & Co and Tokyo Tatemono Co.

"The completion on schedule amidst complexities caused by Covid-19... is a testimony of our development expertise and collaborative working relationships with the main contractor, suppliers and other stakeholders," said Mr Tan Yew Chin, chief executive, business parks and commercial, at CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

About 70 per cent of the development's 518,000 square feet (sq ft) of net lettable area has been leased, CapitaLand said, with tenants such as Allianz, EFG Bank, Howden Insurance and William Grant & Sons.

They will take up their premises from next month after the circuit breaker period ends and are expected to move in progressively from the third quarter.

Bridge+, CapitaLand's wholly owned flexible workspace unit, is leasing 56,000 sq ft.

The 180m-tall 79 Robinson Road was designed by American architecture firm Gensler in collaboration with Singapore's DCA Architects. It features a pixellated facade with panels of varying sizes and tilt angles, akin to an algorithm of binary codes.

The development has received the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark Platinum Award for its environmentally friendly features, which include greenery and energy-and water-efficient building systems.

There is sheltered access to Tanjong Pagar MRT station, while the upcoming Shenton Way MRT station is just 200m away.

CapitaLand said Bridge+ will spearhead programmes to foster interactions among its members, tenants and others working in the CBD. It has already inked agreements with various partners to deliver seminars, hackathons and lab crawls.



79 Robinson Road (building on right) features a pixellated facade with panels of varying sizes and tilt angles. CapitaLand owns the 29-storey building with Japanese partners Mitsui & Co and Tokyo Tatemono Co. PHOTO: CAPITALAND



The project is expected to benefit from the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront, an area stretching from Gardens by the Bay East to Pasir Panjang that will be redeveloped over the next five to 10 years.