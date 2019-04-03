7 new partners for digital ads site by SPH, Mediacorp

Digital advertising site Singapore Media Exchange (SMX) has added seven regional media publishers and marketplace owners to its partnership network.

The expansion will offer advertisers an increased selection of options to reach audiences across the region.

The new tie-ups give SMX, which was set up by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp, more opportunities to combine its first-party data with those of its partners to create "richer audience data" for more precise and effective targeting.

SPH is the parent company of The Straits Times.

The new partners are video streaming service Viu, consumer marketplaces Carousell, Mudah and Kaidee, Malaysian broadcaster Astro's digital marketing arm Blaze Digital, Web portal Sanook and Philippine broadcaster GMA Network's digital media and technology arm GMA New Media.

SMX chief executive Hari Shankar said the new partnerships will propel SMX towards a strong regional offering that "reinforces their ability to provide buyers with rich audiences, precision targeting and innovative ad formats, while making the supply accessible with more buying options and across bidders".

The company said it reaches over four out of five Internet users in Singapore through "sites that provide advertisers with access to brand-safe, premium display, video and native inventory".

SMX also hired veteran digital marketing professional Rahul Raj as its programmatic market development director. He has more than 12 years' experience, and was the former programmatic director at multinational media and digital marketing company Dentsu Aegis Network.

Mr Raj will promote programmatic adoption for SMX partner publishers across South-east Asia and help the firm work with Singapore brands and agencies in the area of mass media advertising.