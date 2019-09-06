$69m fund targets supply chain, logistics start-ups

Reefknot Investments has launched a US$50 million (S$69 million) fund targeting high-growth technology businesses in the supply chain and logistics industry.

The fund announced yesterday will be invested in six to eight growth-stage start-ups that operate on a business-to-business footing.

The amount of investment for each firm will be decided on a case-by-case basis, said Reefknot managing director Marc Dragon.

"What we are really looking for are start-ups which have a product and capability that are potentially industry-changing," he added.

"As long as they have a product, they have proven the product, and they are ready to scale, that's when we actually come in."

The firm will be exploring investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital logistics and trade finance within the supply chain and logistics industry, he added.

Singapore-based Reefknot Investments is a joint venture between Singapore's investment company Temasek and logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel.

"There's a whole realm of start-ups that are emerging to disrupt the (supply chain and logistics space)," Mr Dragon said, adding that they are able to leverage new technologies and business models to grow.

"We are the ones to bridge the gap between traditional business, the technology space and the start-ups," he added.

"We curate a group of partners to help the start-ups to understand not just how to disrupt, but also how to leverage and grow in the (supply chain) space, whether it's in competition or collaboration with the incumbents."

Reefknot's partners include Economic Development Board investment arm EDBI and port operator PSA International's venture capital unit, PSA unboXed.

Mr Dragon said the firm has strong partnerships in Asean, the United States West Coast, Britain and India, in particular - areas in which they are scouting for opportunities, although they are not focused exclusively on these markets.

He noted that the new fund is one of a few that concentrates on only the supply chain and logistics industry globally.

"With the amount of interest in this entire space, both from a capital and growth perspective, I think it puts us in an interesting position where we know the (supply chain and logistics industry) and are uniquely positioned to support the growth of the space," he added.

The US$50 million fund was closed in the first quarter of this year.