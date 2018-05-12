4 local start-ups finish accelerator scheme

Four Singapore-based start-ups have completed a six-month programme organised by accelerator muru-D.

The four were part of 10 firms from across the Asia-Pacific that took part in the programme backed by Australian telco Telstra.

Telstra and muru-D announced yesterday that the 10 start-ups have collectively secured more than 100,000 customers, amassed over $500,000 in revenue, and raised about $2 million in funding.

Under the programme - the third in the series - Singapore firms CarePod, Idem Hospitality, Know and Vybes each got $75,000 in funding, mentorship, training and international networking opportunities.

CarePod provides a range of "premium travel solutions" to make pet air travel safer.

Its solutions range from first-class travel "pods" to live tracking of pets to specialised logistics software that helps airlines manage their entire animal-related business.

Idem Hospitality helps hotels manage and market their group reservations business through cloud-based software, while Know is a mobile communications and productivity platform built for companies to manage their front-line "deskless" workers. It allows management to, among other things, share tasks, receive live updates and manage attendance.

Vybes provides tools for marketers on social media platform Instagram to sell products and services they create directly to their audience.

"We are pleased to continue to foster innovation and entrepreneurism, and support the start-up ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific," said Ms Julie Trell, head of muru-D.

"The potential of start-ups represents the ability to solve real problems faced by people globally, and we are proud to play an integral role in making it happen through our muru-D programmes."