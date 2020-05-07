33% in finance industry won't get bonuses this year: Survey

Turmoil in financial markets amid the pandemic seems to be hitting professionals in the sector hard, with some set to miss out on their annual bonuses, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

It found that 33 per cent of the 350 or so professionals polled across the region said they would not get an extra payout this year.

But it is not bad news throughout the industry, with 53 per cent saying they would get a bonus for the year that is at least as high as last year's.

The survey also found that while 60 per cent foresee a worsening economic situation in the 12 months ahead, they are still confident that their jobs will be secure over the next six months, said recruitment agency Selby Jennings, which polled around 350 professionals - most of whom are of mid-to senior level - in February and March.

Around 88 per cent were from Singapore, while the rest were from Asean countries, India and Bangladesh.

The survey noted that 42 per cent thought it was likely or very likely that they would get a pay rise over the next 12 months, while 38 per cent thought an increase was unlikely or very unlikely.

It also noted that 48 per cent were not confident that the employment situation would improve over the next year, while only 26 per cent thought it would get better.

The respondents were divided on their views on what the job market would be like if they were to be laid off, with 38 per cent saying they were confident they would find a new post, while the same percentage believed they would struggle.

Ms Natasha Madhavan, team lead for governance and technology at Selby Jennings, said prospects for the job market are "conservative, but still moving forward".

53%

Proportion of about 350 finance professionals surveyed who said they would get a bonus for the year that is at least as high as last year's.

"Companies are being more calculating and cautious, prioritising business-critical roles such as risk, governance, legal, sales, tech, cloud and cyber security. The recruitment process has slowed, but not been put on hold," she added.