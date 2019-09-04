26 firms lauded for first time at prestige brand awards

Local education centre PlayFACTO School has increased its revenue more than 10 times in the past three years and expanded to 10 centres since it was set up in 2015.

The school, which prides itself on providing a balance between academic excellence and socio-emotional development, was one of nine promising brands recognised at the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA) certificate ceremony yesterday, and among the 26 first-time winners across all categories.

The school's chief executive Justin Chen said: "I think winning this award helps us to gain further recognition and also the trust of parents to put their children in our care."

A total of 33 local and global companies were recognised at the 18th edition of the awards.

There were six categories, including for heritage brands over 25 years old, as well as for brands at least three years old and active in three or more large overseas markets.

The SPBA is jointly organised by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao.

Food and beverage companies Proofer Boulangerie and White Restaurant were also among the promising brands. All nine brands were first-time winners of the award, which is limited to brands between three and eight years old.

Travel agency CTC Travel was one of three new winners in the heritage brands category, alongside mattress company Four Star and steamboat restaurant Fishboat.

The global brands award for foreign companies was given out for the first time this year to property development firms Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore.

"This award is an affirmation of our past performance and also an impetus for us to strive further, especially in our globalisation effort," said Kingsford Group founder and chairman Cui Zhengfeng.

Ms Goh Sin Hwee, associate editor of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese newspaper division, CMG Newshub, and co-chairman of the award organising committee, said: "In the face of economic and financial pressures, enterprises have to be proactive about transforming their businesses and strengthening their digital capabilities for the future."

The overall winner and most popular brand for selected categories will be announced on Nov 3.

