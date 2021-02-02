1,000 positions set to be filled at firm's new S-E Asia HQ here

Gaming hardware and fintech firm Razer will hire for about 1,000 positions for its new South-east Asia headquarters at Singapore's one-north technology business park.

The firm's chief executive Tan Min-Liang wrote about the decision in a LinkedIn post yesterday morning.

It is, however, unclear what type of positions those will be, and whether they will be contract, temporary or full-time positions.

Mr Tan also did not mention the firm's timeline for hiring.

Razer declined to comment.

The Hong Kong-listed company first announced plans for its regional headquarters in December 2018.

The $100 million building was expected to have 19,300 sq m of office space, research and development labs, and design studios across seven storeys.

Boustead Projects' joint venture company is the developer for the project.

Echo Base, a start-up backed by Mr Tan that aims to incorporate next-generation technologies in real estate developments, was announced to be involved in the project as well.

Razer currently has an office in Chai Chee industrial estate.

The new one-north headquarters was originally expected to be ready for moving in by the middle of last year, but the official opening has been shifted to the second quarter of this year.

The company's iconic triple-headed snake logo was installed on the front of the building on Sunday, according to Mr Tan's LinkedIn update.

The headquarters' exterior will feature Razer's Chroma lighting technology.

