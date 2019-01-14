1 Banking on crowdfunding

Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly turning to crowdfunding, while small-loan platforms are drawing more investors. Funding Societies, Capital Match and Kapital Boost are some of the online marketplaces where groups or individuals can choose what projects to back.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it welcomed the move by Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali to make a two-day visit here, despite the postponement of an annual bilateral meeting over a "provocative act" by the Johor chief minister.

3 NUS programme expanded

Toronto and Shenzhen have been added to the list of places overseas that are part of a National University of Singapore programme to nurture entrepreneurs. Since 2002, NUS has partnered 10 overseas colleges where students in the programme take up courses and work in start-ups.

4 Indonesia election debates

The first of five public debates between rival candidates in Indonesia's presidential election will take place on Thursday, with incumbent President Joko Widodo squaring off against his challenger Prabowo Subianto to make their pitch to voters ahead of the April 17 election.

5 More time for deal: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said yesterday that he was holding off on declaring a state of emergency to end the partial US government shutdown. This is to give the opposition Democrats more time to strike a deal with him amid an impasse over his demand for funding to build a US-Mexico border wall.

French President Emmanuel Macron is struggling to end the "yellow vest" protests. The continuing eruptions point to the dangers of broken promises by the political class to attend to social divisions, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 67 nabbed for vaping

Since electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) were outlawed in February last year, 67 people have been caught using the devices. In the last five years, another 245 have been nabbed for selling them.

8 Fish prices likely to soar

Some shortages in fish supply could mean fish prices will continue to spike in the run-up to the Chinese New Year. In addition to the bump in regional demand, fishermen in countries such as Indonesia and Thailand have reported poor catches and unpredictable weather.

9 New hope for Baihakki

Veteran Singapore footballer Baihakki Khaizan has joined newly promoted Trat FC, knowing that it could be his last chance to feature in the Thai League 1. The 34-year-old defender was with giants Muangthong last year but was sent on loan to second-tier side Udon Thani.

10 Better luck in Hollywood

Asian-Australian actors say there are few roles available for them in Australia and those parts are often ancillary or based on outdated stereotypes. Many of them are heading straight to Los Angeles and succeeding, like Chris Pang in the box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians.

