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There are five Komala’s outlets at Race Course Road, Fernvale Link, International Plaza in Anson Road, Yishun Central and Jurong East.

SINGAPORE – Two companies linked to restaurant chain Komala’s had their CPF cases compounded after all required payments were made, the State Courts heard on Nov 25.

Komala’s Pte Ltd and Komala’s F&B Enterprises each faced 10 charges. The court granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal for all 20 charges against both companies. Both matters were compounded after all payments had been made.

Rajoo Thanasekaran, director of Komala’s, attended court as a representative of both the companies. The cases were listed separately.

Business profiles of both companies, retrieved on Nov 25, list both Komala’s and Komala’s F&B Enterprises as live companies.

According to records, Komala’s was incorporated in 1997, and it lists restaurants as its primary business activity and the manufacture of prepared meals and dishes as a secondary activity. Komala’s F&B Enterprises was incorporated in 2001 and its registered activities are restaurants and cafes.

The restaurant chain’s official website lists Komala’s outlets at Race Course Road, Fernvale Link, International Plaza in Anson Road, Yishun Central and Jurong East. The International Plaza restaurant is identified as a franchise outlet.

The hearing comes as the future of the former Komala Vilas flagship in Little India remains uncertain.

Komala’s and Komala Vilas operate separately

The beloved vegetarian restaurant was established in 1947 and its outlet at 76 to 78 Serangoon Road has hosted then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The restaurant is listed under the National Heritage Board’s SG Heritage Business Scheme.

Both Komala’s and Komala Vilas trace back to Murugiah Rajoo, who founded the original Komala Vilas.

While the Indian fast-food hybrid Komala’s came from the Komala Vilas family business, the two chains operate under separate websites, menus and family branches – with Komala Vilas most recently run by Rajoo’s grandson, Rajakumar Gunasekaran, and Komala’s headed by son Rajoo Thanasekaran.

The 76-78 Serangoon Road outlet had been closed for renovations since Jan 19, with no reopening date stated. When ST visited the premises in March, no renovation work was visible. Google Maps now marks the outlet as permanently closed.

In October, Ishtara Jewellery secured the former restaurant unit and planned to open a second outlet there during the Deepavali season. Its existing flagship is across the road at 111 Serangoon Road and specialises in 22-carat gold and diamond jewellery.

The planned takeover makes it unlikely Komala Vilas will return to its former flagship premises.