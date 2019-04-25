Committees being set up to help workers

The labour movement is getting more involved in company training in efforts to be relevant to more workers. By being ready for new technology and business models, workers can have better job prospects. Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said the aim is to have 1,000 company training committees within the next three years, reaching some 330,000 workers. He and NTUC president Mary Liew said in a joint May Day message that there are 18 committees so far.

Separately, many workers can enjoy hot coffee and tea at 50 cents at close to 100 coffee shops and foodcourts under NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam from next month.