Citigroup says its Asia equities business is booming

HONG KONG • Citigroup predicts its Asia equities business will post its best results since the financial crisis, which could help the global firm sustain flagging momentum.

Revenue rose 33 per cent in the first half of 2018 compared with the previous year, and is on track for the biggest annual growth in a decade, Mr Richard Heyes, the Hong Kong-based Asia-Pacific head of equities, said in an interview. He is betting that investments in technology made during years of rebuilding and recent senior hires at the unit will provide a boost even as markets worldwide get more challenging.

His Asia equities outlook bodes well for the New York-based bank, whose trading results underperformed, compared with its United States rivals, in the second quarter, mainly due to a drop in fixed-income revenue. The first half often yields the most overall revenue for US banks, meaning it can get harder to improve performance as the year progresses.

American firms are also benefiting from difficulties at their European rivals and European Union regulations known as MiFID II pushing clients towards brokerages that offer a wide range of services under one roof, said Mr Heyes. "The operating environment, with a number of European banks struggling, has been a solid source for market share gain... We are adding clients due to dislocation at some banks."

Citigroup tied with Credit Suisse Group for third place last year in Asian equity trading outside of Japan and Australia, improving from fifth place in 2015, according to data from Greenwich Associates.

It gained "significant" market share this year and aims to crack the top five in Asian equities, in line with a global pledge, Mr Heyes said. The global firm spent three years - 2012 to 2015 - rebuilding under chief executive officer Mike Corbat, who cut jobs and ploughed millions into technology upgrades.

"They still have some work to do in order to be considered a top five player in Asian equities," said Mr Neil MacKinnon, a director at the Lawson Practice, an Asian search boutique focused on global markets and hedge funds. "However, it is fair to say the street recognises that they are following through on their commitment to the business. This is reflected in the increase of interest in people looking to join Citi's equity and prime finance business."

Citigroup continues to invest in technology, Mr MacKinnon said.

Such investments, said Mr Heyes, let the division automate some processes and cut costs in the past three years. His division plans to meet its full-year forecast by boosting derivatives and prime finance offerings, after benefiting from a rise in block trades and initial public offerings that the bank worked on earlier in the year.

BLOOMBERG