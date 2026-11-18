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Ardith Lindsey alleged that a senior Citigroup executive coerced her into an abusive relationship and threatened her family with violence after she ended it.

Citigroup settled a high-profile lawsuit by a managing director who claimed the bank had for years tolerated sexual harassment, assault and gender-based discrimination against her.

Ardith Lindsey sued Citi three years ago, claiming she had been the subject of “prolonged, pervasive and outrageous mistreatment” during her 16 years in the bank’s global equities markets division.

Lindsey had spent her entire Wall Street career at Citi, starting as the most junior member on the electronic sales trading desk, before later taking charge of the desk in 2021, when she was promoted to managing director.

A lawyer for Lindsey, Jeremiah Iadevaia, told the court in a letter on the night of Nov 13 that they had finalised a deal to resolve the case, after months of negotiations.

No terms of the agreement were made public.

The two sides announced in June that they had reached a “settlement in principle” after engaging in mediation.

Neither Citigroup nor Iadevaia immediately responded to phone messages seeking comment.

“Our values and expectations are clear – no one should ever be discriminated against or harassed in the workplace,” Citigroup said in an earlier statement.

Lindsey, a University of Virginia graduate, joined Citigroup in October 2007.

She alleged that another, more senior, Citigroup executive coerced her into an abusive relationship and threatened her and her family with violence after she ended it in October 2022.

Lindsey’s suit also alleged a sexual assault by a superior when she first started at the bank and claimed there was a “boy’s club” culture at Citigroup’s equities group, including suggestive comments, traders mocking the firm’s sexual harassment policies and frequent outings to strip clubs. BLOOMBERG