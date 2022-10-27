Chipmakers all pulling back with downturn - except Samsung

SEOUL – Over the past two weeks, every major memory chipmaker has warned of a supply glut and tumbling prices, announcing it was time to slash capital spending.

Not so market leader Samsung Electronics.

The South Korean giant said on Thursday that it sees widespread weakness in the semiconductor market with little sign of recovery until the second half of next year– but it’s not going to pull back. Instead, Samsung is increasing its capital expenditures this year, in a move that would help it gain ground against rivals in the memory sector as well as against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

“Without a doubt, we are at a pivotal moment,” Samsung’s newly-appointed executive chairman Jay Y. Lee said in a statement. “Now is the time to act, to be bold and unwavering in our focus.”

Samsung will boost chip-related capital spending 9 per cent this year to 47.7 trillion won (S$47.3 billion) and vowed to stay the course on “preemptive” investments in topline chip gear. The company said capex will be lower in US dollar terms because of the weak won, but it is pouring money into its logic chipmaking business, targeting TSMC.

“Samsung can do what it wants, as it is flush with cash,” Nomura Financial Invest Korea analyst Chung Chang-Won said.

Demand for memory chips has plunged worldwide, as client technology firms work through record-level stockpiles of chips, accumulated to meet demand amid pandemic-related supply disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Samsung said prices of both its Nand and Dram memory fell by around 20 per cent in the three months ended in September, echoing rival SK Hynix Inc.’s assessment of “unprecedented” market deterioration.

But while Taiwan’s SK Hynix, as well as the Unites States’ Micron Technology and Japan’s Kioxia Holdings said they are slashing capital spending or chip output to cope, Samsung said it had no immediate plans to cut output, saying its scale gave it superior cost efficiency.

Samsung’s operating profit fell to 10.85 trillion won for the July to September quarter, from 15.8 trillion won a year earlier, the first year-on-year decline in nearly three years. Profit in its chip segment was 5.1 trillion won, down 49 per cent from a year ago. BLOOMBERG