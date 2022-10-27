Chipmaker UMC cuts capital spending due to prolonged downturn; $7b S’pore expansion goes on as planned

TAIPEI – Taiwanese chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) has cut its planned capital expenditure for this year by almost a fifth, it said on Wednesday, citing weakening consumer demand without signs of recovery.

UMC, clients of which include US company Qualcomm and Germany’s Infineon, has benefited from a global semiconductor shortage that has kept chipmakers’ order books full over the past two years.

However, demand has slumped in recent months as soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a gloomy economic outlook have led consumers and businesses to tighten spending.

“Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect to face headwinds amid demand weakness, impacted by factors including the inflationary environment and the Ukraine war,” UMC co-president Jason Wang said in an earnings call.

The company has observed a prolonged downturn in smartphone and personal computer demand in a trend that will linger into the first half of next year, said Mr Wang, adding that the decline is from a high base.

“There is no tangible sign of recovery in the near term,” he said.

The company has revised 2022 capital expenditure down to US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion), compared with a previous plan for US$3.6 billion, said finance chief Liu Chi-tung.

However, expansion in Singapore and Tainan in southern Taiwan are progressing as planned to meet long-term supply commitments, Mr Wang said.

UMC announced in February last year plans to build a US$5 billion (S$7 billion) advanced manufacturing facility in Singapore next to its existing plant, known as Fab12i, in Pasir Ris.

The company reported a 34.9 per cent leap in third-quarter revenue to NT$75.39 billion (S$3.3 billion).

South Korea’s SK Hynix warned on Wednesday of “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand after its quarterly profit tumbled by 60 per cent, saying it would cut investment drastically.

Taiwanese rival TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, this month reported an 80 per cent surge in third-quarter profit, its strongest growth in two years, but cut its annual investment budget by at least 10 per cent for 2022 and struck a more cautious note than usual on future demand.

Speaking about the latest set of United States export controls aimed at slowing China’s progress in advanced chip manufacturing, Mr Wang said UMC expected limited impact because the rules mainly targeted more advanced chips than the company produced.

However, UMC would continue to monitor developments and “take risk management measures as necessary”, he added.

Shares of UMC closed 3.4 per cent down on Wednesday and have fallen about 41 per cent this year. REUTERS