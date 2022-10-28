Chipmaker Intel slashes outlook, plans staff cuts as Q3 revenue plunges 20%

BENGALURU - Chipmaker Intel on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast and chief executive Pat Gelsinger, asked about potential layoffs, told Reuters “people actions” would indeed be part of a cost reduction plan.

In its earnings release, Intel said it was focused on driving US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) in cost reductions in 2023, with annual cuts swelling to as much as US$10 billion by the end of 2025.

It also cut its capital spending forecast for this fiscal year to US$25 billion from a previous forecast of US$27 billion.

Mr Gelsinger, who predicted three months ago that the third quarter would be the nadir for the company’s performance, instead said that demand for Intel’s computer processors has fallen off even more sharply than projected and the outlook remains dour.

“The worsening macro was the story and is the story,” Mr Gelsinger said in an interview. “There’s no good economic news.” Predicting a bottom for the market for computer chips currently would be “too presumptive,” he said.

Third-quarter net income was US$1 billion, or 25 cents a share, down from US$6.8 billion, or US$1.67 a share, in the same period a year ago. Revenue dropped 20 per cent to US$15.3 billion.

“The amount that we can do with respect to people costs is a minority of our overall cost structure. So driving efficiency in the factory network is way more important to our economics than people cost,” Mr Gelsinger told Reuters, adding that adjustments of flexible workforces can be “quite immediate”.

The adjustments would start in the fourth quarter, he said, but did not specify how many employees would be affected.

Intel had 110,600 employees in late 2020, right before Mr Gelsinger took the helm. That ballooned to 131,500 by early October this year.

Intel shares jumped 6 per cent in after-hours trade. They had slumped roughly 47 per cent so far this year, underperforming both the S&P 500 index and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.

A slump in PC demand and recession fears have muddied the outlook for the data center market, both big markets for Intel.

Intel’s “PC Client business was the silver lining as sales grew sequentially giving investors some hope that share loss has moderated materially,” said Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan.

Revenue from the client computing group, which accounts for Intel’s PC sales, rose to US$8.1 billion in the third quarter from US $7.7 billion in the second.

“We believe its data centre share loss should also moderate going into next year,” said Mr Chan.