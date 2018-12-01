Chinese language, business culture courses available

New initiatives unveiled yesterday will help Singaporeans brush up on their Chinese language and business culture skills.

The programmes are being run by the Han Culture and Education Group (HCEG) and the People's Association in collaboration with SkillsFuture Singapore.

The HCEG will start two courses, Han Business Culture and Adult Conversational Chinese, in the first half of next year.

They will each comprise 10 to 12 sessions, over three months, at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre in Tanjong Pagar.

Each session of the business culture course includes a part that aims to build language proficiency through an understanding of Chinese culture and etiquette, business negotiations and relationship management.

More information can be found at www.hceg.com.sg

Those who want a sampling of the full courses can take a series of bite-sized taster sessions.

These two-hour courses will focus on practical business culture tips and key insights of corporate workings in China.

The series of four courses, to be run at a community centre or a co-working space, will be available in February, April, June and July next year. Registration starts in January at the OnePA online portal.

HCEG, a group of firms that promotes Chinese culture, is a unit of Singapore Press Holdings.