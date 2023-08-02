Chinese cities tighten property firms’ access to escrow funds: Sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Some Chinese city governments have made it harder for developers to access tens of billions of dollars from property sales held in escrow accounts, people familiar with the matter said, raising risks the cash-strapped companies will be squeezed even more.

The moves are aimed at ensuring the completion of more unfinished projects at the city level, they said, at a time home sales are sliding and the future of the whole sector is uncertain.

The tightening appears to run contrary to the plan of the central Chinese government, which has assured help to stabilise a sector that has been hit by both a years-long liquidity crunch and slumping demand.

“That’s like a Catch-22 dilemma,” said Mr Gary Ng, Asia-Pacific senior economist at Natixis, adding that while local governments may want to ensure that all housing projects can be delivered, it is hard for developers to do it without access to liquidity.

The curbs may mean private developers, who have been hit harder by the crisis in the sector, will have lower capital usage efficiency, and can imply a larger credit risk for some small developers, said Mr Ng.

Chinese developers are allowed to sell residential projects before completion but are required to put those funds in escrow accounts.

Local city governments permit them to withdraw a portion of the funds, depending on the progress of construction.

As defaults rippled across the property sector, regulators in 2022 relaxed some escrow rules in an effort to ease the liquidity stress for developers, enabling them to finish construction work on apartments.

Some city governments, however, started curbing developers’ access to the escrow funds from the second quarter of 2023 as the outlook for the sector worsened, with sales trending down since April on weak demand and the economic outlook darkening.

Senior executives at two Chinese developers said more than 80 per cent and 90 per cent of their cash, respectively, is now trapped in the escrow accounts, and efforts to withdraw funds for construction purposes have been thwarted by the local authorities.

That compared with around 30 per cent before the sector was hit by the debt crisis in mid-2021, and around 60 per cent in the early days of the crisis, according to analysts.

The two executives, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said they believe the tighter access was a result of the local authorities wanting to ensure there was enough capital for completing home construction in the cities.

“It has become very difficult again in the past few months for us to withdraw money from the escrow accounts,” an executive at one of the developers that has defaulted on its debt obligations said. “At the end of last year it had been easier after the government easing.”

In the first half of 2023, funds that developers used for property development reached nearly 7 trillion yuan (S$1.3 trillion), and about a third of that was from down payments and pre-sale funds, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

China’s Housing Ministry did not respond to Reuters request for comment on the tightening of developers’ access to escrow funds.