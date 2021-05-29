China's tech CEOs slip quietly off stage to avoid Beijing's glare

BEIJING • ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, 38, the brains behind TikTok, said he preferred "daydreaming" as he stepped down as head of his own firm last week.

His departure comes as several of China's once-lauded tech entrepreneurs step aside under increasing scrutiny from a government concerned about their growing power and influence.

Mr Zhang confessed to his limitations as head of ByteDance - the parent firm of video-sharing app TikTok - and warned of the risks of the chief executive "becoming overly central" and cluttering the vision of what is to come.

His hurried departure comes as rumours of a mega-listing swirl around his firm, the world's most valuable tech start-up.

He joins a growing list of billionaire tech chiefs who have suddenly left - at least in public - well before their prime.

In March, the chairman of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, Mr Colin Huang, unexpectedly vacated his post to focus on philanthropy.

More famously, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been virtually silent since he chided China's regulators for smothering innovation last year. It was a costly move.

Soon after his comments, Alibaba affiliate Ant Group's initial public offering was yanked - just days before its launch.

Then, Mr Ma vanished from the public eye and his company was fined an unprecedented US$2.8 billion (S$3.7 billion) for "monopolistic" practices.

Dr Xin Sun, senior lecturer on Chinese and East Asian business at King's College London, attributed the crackdown to "the Communist Party's fear of losing its grip on these resourceful, data-rich tech giants that have grown into powerful actors not only in the economy but also, at least potentially, in politics".

Mr Ma's name - once proudly paraded across the world as a champion of Chinese tech brilliance - is now being airbrushed out.

Mr Zhang's company has also faced headwinds.

TikTok was harangued by former United States president Donald Trump as a security risk to the data of American users of the hugely popular app.

In China, ByteDance is among dozens of tech firms warned to "self-rectify" issues including market dominance before the state chops them down.

Mr Zhang found himself having to walk a fine line.

Tech CEOs must "be sensitive at all times to the political climate in the country, where the senior political leadership is on a particular sector or issue, and many prefer to keep a low profile because of this", said political risk consultancy Eurasia group's Paul Triolo.

However, being seen as too close to Beijing may be a "liability for companies with international ambitions", he added.

The conundrum for China's tech bosses is that ballooning growth, and the power it incubates, moves onto government territory.

Their scale brings "not yet entirely predictable economic, social and political consequences, which inevitably unnerves political elites", said Dr Sun.

"Many (tech CEOs) have chosen early retirement and, more importantly, diluting the ownership and control rights they hold to avoid being personally targeted by the regime."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE