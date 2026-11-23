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Anthropic’s shares surged 17% from the offer price in their debut, but fell 8.5% on the second day of trading.

A sell-off in global stocks that has accelerated since the record US initial public offering of Anthropic is clouding the outlook for the next wave of share sales by China’s artificial intelligence champions.

DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and StepFun are among Anthropic’s direct competitors weighing or preparing share sales. While their plans do not hinge entirely on the performance of the Claude chatbot maker’s shares, the faltering global AI trade is adding complexity for the highly anticipated listings.

Their timing and pricing may also be impacted by investors having to contend with a changing regulatory backdrop and steep losses on earlier deals.

Anthropic’s US$119.5 billion (S$154 billion) deal became a catalyst for a scathing sell-off across AI stocks, triggering deep losses in several markets in Asia.

For China in particular, the trade that once made the country’s technology giants some of the world’s most coveted stocks has turned into a US$1.7 trillion rout.

The feverish pace of IPOs has slowed, and former standouts like Z.AI and CXMT have struggled.

“In the second half of 2026, the AI fever has cooled in midst of the market volatility, as investors focus more on return on investment,” said Thea Jamison, the New York-based managing director of Change Global Investment.

“The overall IPO market in China has abated, as both the China Securities Regulatory Commission and HK’s Securities and Futures Commission have asked banks and intermediaries to improve deal quality.”

AI fund-raising helped lift Hong Kong first-time share sale proceeds to a six-year high of US$52.3 billion, making 2026 the second-best year on record and putting 2010’s US$57.8 billion peak within sight.

But some recent deals already showed how quickly AI euphoria can turn.

Z.AI and MiniMax Group were among the first generative AI firms to list in Hong Kong in January.

Shares of Z.AI plunged more than 85% from their June peak after soaring 2,000% in less than six months. Its smaller rival MiniMax broke below its issue price in November .

Anthropic’s first two days as a public company were a microcosm of the same dynamic after the company shattered records with its IPO and rose into the ranks of the most valuable in the world.

Its shares surged 17% from the offer price in their debut to give it a US$1.8 trillion fully diluted market value.

But they fell 8.5% on the second day of trading, swept up in a global sell-off that had the MSCI All Country World Index on course for its longest losing streak since September 2023.

Regardless of the market fluctuations, just having the market leader traded publicly – possibly followed by OpenAI in 2027 – can help the share sale plans of other model makers by setting benchmarks and helping investors understand their dynamics, said Kieron Poon, investment director of Asian equities at Aberdeen Investments.

“This better-than-fear valuation should give support to overall tech sector sentiment,” Poon said. “It also may foster OpenAI’s IPO process. After that, the market may have less concern about the transparency of annual recurring revenue among global LLM as their reporting standard will align further.”

The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave informal instructions to investment banks about pausing IPOs, the Financial Times reported in November , citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the discussions.

Kimi K3 developer Moonshot has closed a final private round at a valuation of about US$50 billion and is heading towards a Hong Kong IPO in the first quarter, seeking to raise as much as US$5 billion, people familiar have said.

DeepSeek is also eyeing a landmark listing in early 2027. The start-up was close to securing at least 80 billion yuan (S$15.4 billion) in its latest round, well above its initial 50 billion yuan target, people familiar said in October.

Infinigence AI, a Shanghai-based AI cloud infrastructure provider backed by Tencent Holdings and Baidu, has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing that could come in the first half, Bloomberg reported.

Another Shanghai-based start-up, StepFun, is also considering raising about US$500 million.

“In the near term, I don’t anticipate the return of IPO fervour in China/Hong Kong until the market sentiment improves,” said Jamison. “That said, Moonshot AI’s IPO has been in the works and should be the most anticipated AI name in the near term.” BLOOMBERG