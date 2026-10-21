China’s Moonshot AI to operate in Singapore, jobs post shows

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Moonshot AI released Kimi K3 model in July, which the company claims is the largest open-weight AI system in the world.

SINGAPORE – Chinese AI startup Moonshot is expanding into Singapore, with a new sales role listed on the company’s LinkedIn page this week.

The job posting, dated Oct 20 , seeks applicants who have sales, venture capital, consulting, product or engineering experience who can “translate early wins into scalable revenue, strategic partnerships, and market presence”.

The AI startup released its Kimi K3 model in July, which it said is the ​world’s largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching that of Anthropic’s models.

Beijing-based Moonshot did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Oct 21 on its Singapore plans.

Moonshot AI has a business entity which was incorporated in Singapore in July 2023, before it was renamed to Novascent in June 2026, business registry records show.

Moonshot’s backers include Tencent Holdings, Meituan and China Mobile. REUTERS