China's Lenovo Q3 revenue tumbles 24% as PC demand slumps

HONG KONG – China’s Lenovo Group reported a 24 per cent revenue decline for the third quarter, its second consecutive drop as global demand for computers and smartphones continued to slump.

The world’s largest maker of personal computers said on Friday that total revenue during the October-to-December quarter was US$15.3 billion (S$20.5 billion), down 24 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier. The results trailed a Refinitiv average estimate of US$16.39 billion drawn from seven analysts.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 provided a huge boost in electronic sales for Lenovo and its peers worldwide as many people opted to work remotely and replaced or upgraded their gadgets. However, demand had begun to fall and Lenovo’s revenue started contracting in the July-to-September quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the October-to-December quarter plunged 32 per cent to US$437 million. Lenovo shares in Hong Kong slid 2.86 per cent on Friday.

IT research firm Gartner said last month that shipments of PCs and mobile phones are likely to fall for the second consecutive year in 2023. PC shipments are likely to slide 6.8 per cent this year after falling 16 per cent in 2022, Gartner said.

Lenovo’s device business saw its revenue contract 34 per cent for the reporting quarter.

The company’s rivals, Dell Technologies and HP, have announced that they will cut staff. Dell said it will cut about 6,650 jobs, or 5 per cent of its global workforce, while HP expects to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal year 2025, or about 12 per cent of its global workforce. REUTERS