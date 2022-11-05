China to create appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chains stable: PBOC vice-governor

SHANGHAI – China will create an appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chains stable while keeping its prudent monetary policy flexible, a senior central bank official told a forum in Shanghai on Saturday.

The remarks by People’s Bank of China (PBOC) deputy governor Xuan Changneng come as Covid-19 disruptions have snarled global logistic chains and pressured the world’s second-largest economy.

“In recent years, protectionism, geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 have continued to affect the stability of the global industrial supply chain, disrupting the global economic order, dragging down economic growth and exacerbating inflationary pressure,” Mr Xuan was quoted by state-owned Shanghai Securities News as saying.

He added that China’s central bank would continue to push forward the development of supply chain financing, support key areas and Covid-19-hit industries through structural monetary policy tools, and improve financing efficiency.

The PBOC deputy governor also reiterated that renminbi exchange rate expectations had been generally stable so far this year and played the role of macroeconomic stabiliser. REUTERS