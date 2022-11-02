China stock rally extends to second day on reopening speculation

SINGAPORE – Chinese stocks advanced, reversing earlier losses, as investors continued to assess speculation that the authorities are preparing for a gradual reopening from harsh Covid-19 restrictions.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 2.6 per cent, adding to a 5.5 per cent surge in the previous session, as unverified social media posts circulated online that a committee was being formed to assess ways to exit Covid Zero.

The Hang Seng Index also erased its decline to rally as much as 2.3 per cent. CanSino Biologics surged as much as 61 per cent in Hong Kong as the company said more cities in China would adopt its inhaled Covid-19 vaccines after Shanghai.

Beijing’s pursuit of Covid Zero has been the biggest concern for investors, making the market sensitive to the slightest signs of a change in the policy. Covid-19 curbs and lockdowns have pushed China stock measures to among the world’s worst this year, with last month’s Communist Party congress dashing hopes of an imminent reopening.

“If the speculation proves true, the pressure which the virus adds on the economy would ease, and markets will have high expectations of economic recovery,” analyst Zheng Xiaoxia at Huaan Securities said in a note.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was “not aware” of a committee to assess Covid Zero exit scenarios, which helped pare stock gains near the market close.

Property and pharmaceutical firms were the biggest gainers on Wednesday, while a gauge of tech giants reversed earlier losses. Reopening shares such as tour operators and Macau casinos also continued to rally. Sands China jumped as much as 8.5 per cent.

President Xi Jinping defended his zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 during last month’s leadership gathering and promoted his loyalists to top posts. This gesture dismayed some investors who had been positioning for a reopening signal from the political event, triggering an intense sell-off.

“People may have misunderstood when they see the headline that it is about completely opening up, but in our view it is quite unlikely for China to completely abandon Zero Covid,” said senior credit analyst Zerlina Zeng at CreditSights. “It is politically sensitive to do away with it because during the party congress, the rhetoric around Zero Covid has been so strong.” BLOOMBERG