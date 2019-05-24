China sets position for trade talks to resume

WASHINGTON • China has blamed Washington for wrecking trade talks, and insisted that the United States alter its "wrong practices" before negotiations can resume, leaving the next move to US President Donald Trump as financial markets slump amid prospects of a prolonged dispute.

US equity futures and European stocks tracked a slide in Asian shares as investors increasingly anticipate a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies.

