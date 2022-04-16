China set to add record wind and solar power capacity

BEIJING • China is set to install a record amount of wind and solar power capacity this year as the country strives to meet climate goals while reducing its reliance on the rest of the world for energy.

China will add 140 gigawatts (GW) of capacity from clean energy sources, said Ms Tao Ye, a researcher from the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planning agency.

That is more than that of the rest of the world combined in 2020, according to BloombergNEF data.

The forecast is the latest sign that China is racing ahead of its official target for renewable adoption as local governments, wind and solar equipment producers, and state-owned utility giants continue to push ambitious plans.

China is aiming for 1,200GW of wind and solar generation capacity by 2030, and had 678GW by the end of last year, according to BloombergNEF.

Solar power will contribute about 70GW to 75GW this year before output rises to 100GW a year starting next year, Ms Tao said at an online forum hosted by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

Expanding the domestic solar market can help offset external pressure and risks for Chinese panel manufacturers, after the United States launched a trade probe on whether they are circumventing tariffs, CPIA chief secretary Wang Shijiang said at the forum.

With a sizeable domestic industry building solar panels and wind turbines, aggressive renewable deployment also plays into China's push for enhanced energy security.

For the same reason, Beijing is leaning on its coal industry to boost output and to build and upgrade thermal power plants to help balance the variable wind and solar power generation.

"Our traditional energy, either coal or coal-fired power, will maintain certain growth, and the growth rate might be faster than in the past one to two years," Ms Tao said.

BLOOMBERG