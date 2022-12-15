China’s economic activity slumps in November with more disruption to come

BEIJING - China’s economic activity worsened in November before the government abruptly dropped its Covid Zero policy, with more disruptions to growth likely as infections surge.

The contraction in retail sales widened to 5.9 per cent in November from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

Industrial output growth slowed to 2.2 per cent from 5 per cent in October, while fixed-asset investment growth weakened to 5.3 per cent in the first 11 months of the year. The surveyed jobless rate climbed to 5.7 per cent , the highest since May.

With China facing the first wave of infections after curbs were lifted, “the situation is not improving in December,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “The recovery post-Shanghai lockdown in the third quarter was short lived. Fourth-quarter GDP growth will unlikely attain 3 per cent.”

Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in China last month as cases in the capital Beijing and elsewhere picked up, triggering stricter virus control measures that curbed mobility, capped factory production and hurt confidence.

Since then, authorities have abruptly moved away from the long-held Covid Zero strategy, injecting more uncertainty into the growth outlook as infections spread wider. High frequency data such as subway and traffic figures already suggest a slowdown in Beijing and other places.

“The economy withstood multiple unexpected pressures in November and maintained the recovery momentum,” the NBS said in a statement.

“But the global environment is turning increasingly grim and complex, and the domestic economy’s recovery foundation is not solid,” it said, calling for market confidence to be boosted and the government’s pro-growth measures to be implemented.

Car sales, which had been a rare bright spot in consumer spending this year, fell 4.2 per cent in November from a year ago, the first decline in six months and boding ill for production in the coming months. Output of automobiles also declined for the first time since May, sliding 9.9 per cent last month from a year earlier, NBS data showed.

Covid outbreaks across the country meant people went out less and spent less money, according to the statistics bureau. Sales of apparel, shoes, textile products, home appliances and communication appliances all fell by double-digits. Revenue of catering services was down 8.4 per cent on year with dining in at restaurants restricted in some places, according to the data.

Home sales dropped 31 per cent from a year earlier, worsening from a 23 per cent decrease in October, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data, underscoring that the property market slump has continued despite recent policy support. New-home prices in 70 cities also slid 0.25 per cent last month from October, sales of building and decoration materials tumbled 10 per cent on year, while property investment dropped almost 20%.

Economists expect more disruption in coming months, before a likely rebound in the second half of next year. Some have lifted their forecasts for gross domestic product growth for next year as China’s reopening boosts spending by consumers and businesses and the government likely adds more stimulus.