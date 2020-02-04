China, regional markets hit by fears over outbreak

The coronavirus wreaked more havoc yesterday when fears over the impact on the Chinese economy sent mainland shares plunging and triggered a knee-jerk rout across much of the region.

Not even steps by the Chinese government to shore up local bourses had much effect as investors returned from the extended Chinese New Year break determined to sell off and get out while they could.

China's markets took the biggest hit, with Shanghai and Shenzhen plunging 8 per cent or so, but others were not spared either.

Singapore and Taiwan each lost around 1.2 per cent. Japan and Thailand shed 1 per cent. Jakarta and Malaysia also closed lower, but Hong Kong edged up 0.2 per cent.