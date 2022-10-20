China gathers chip firms for emergency talks after new US curbs

BEIJING – China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies and supercomputer specialist Dawning Information Industry into closed-door meetings since the United States unveiled measures to contain China’s technological ambitions.

MIIT officials appeared uncertain about the way forward and at times appeared to have as many questions as answers for the chipmakers, people familiar with the discussions said. While they refrained from hinting about countermeasures, officials stressed that the domestic IT market would provide sufficient demand for affected companies to keep operating, the people said.

Many of the participants argued that the US curbs collectively spell doom for their industry, as well as China’s ambitions to untether its economy from American technology. Yangtze Memory, among China’s best hopes of getting into cutting-edge chipmaking, warned the MIIT that its future may be in jeopardy, according to one of the people.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Biren Technology is a telling example of how Chinese semiconductor start-ups went from stardom to crisis in a matter of days. The chip designer was eyeing a US$2.7 billion (S$3.85 billion) valuation and declared in August it had released the first general-purpose graphics processing unit, “setting a new record in global computing power”.

But Biren had contracted with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to produce its chips, using advanced 7-nanometre technology. Now, TSMC may have to stop working with the start-up under President Joe Biden’s regulations, and no company in China has the capabilities to replace it.

United States firms have withdrawn employees from promising firms, including top memory maker Yangtze, while non-American suppliers such as ASML Holding have halted support for local customers. Dawning Information, China’s leading builder of supercomputers, and its unit Hygon are scrambling to find alternatives to the American silicon they need to keep going.

“Biden’s new chip export controls are a huge blow to the CPC’s science and technology ambitions,” Mr Jordan Schneider, an analyst at Rhodium Group, wrote on Twitter, using the acronym for the Communist Party of China.

It is unclear how Beijing will react to the new restrictions, the Biden administration’s most aggressive yet, as it tries to stop China from developing capabilities it sees as threatening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a landmark address over the weekend, pledged tech self-reliance to prevail in a battle with the US for technological supremacy – which many took as a sign that Beijing will redouble policy and financial support for sectors such as AI and chips. Mr Xi, however, stopped short of directly addressing Washington’s latest moves or outlining new aid. Officials have not indicated whether they were considering measures to retaliate.

Earlier this month, the US Commerce Department unveiled sweeping regulations that limit the sale of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to Chinese customers, striking at the foundation of the country’s efforts to build its own chip industry. The US also added 31 organisations to its unverified list, including Yangtze Memory and chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, severely limiting their ability to buy hardware from abroad.

“We find the newly announced restrictions well-thought-out and plugs many loopholes that the prior restrictions failed to cover,” Bernstein analysts wrote last week. “China won’t be able to advance in semiconductor technologies as fast as before and probably has no choice but to focus on the mature part.”