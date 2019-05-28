China Everbright Water makes $171m investment

Mainboard-listed China Everbright Water has invested 859.4 million yuan (S$171.3 million) and secured the second phase of an industrial waste-water project in the Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China.

Everbright Industrial Waste Water Treatment Nanjing will be the party investing in the project, which will be funded through internal resources and external financing.

Returns on investment, meanwhile, will be from waste-water treatment service fees to be paid by Nanjing Tianpu.

Incorporated in 2016, the project company is 60 per cent owned by a subsidiary of China Everbright Water, with 40 per cent owned by the sub-sidiary of an independent third party.

It was incorporated for the investment, construction and operation of Phase I of the Nanjing Pukou Industrial Waste Water Treatment project, which was completed and commenced operations in 2017.

The project is also subject to a concession period, from 2016 to 2036, granted by the Pukou Economic Zone Authority.

The new Phase II project will include an industrial waste-water treatment project and a reusable water project.

It will see the project company being responsible for the investment, construction and operation of the project exclusively on a BOT (build-operate-transfer) model.