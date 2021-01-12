China consumer prices up in Dec ahead of CNY

BEIJING • China's consumer prices rebounded last month, official data showed yesterday, as food prices picked up due to weather difficulties and rising demand ahead of the Chinese New Year festival.

Last month, the consumer price index (CPI) rose more than expected at 0.2 per cent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, with prices increasing for fresh produce and meat, such as pork, beef and mutton, ahead of next month's nationwide holiday.

"Due to continued low temperatures, the production, storage and transportation costs of fresh vegetables and fruit increased," NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said.

The index is a key gauge of retail inflation and the rebound follows the first negative reading in more than a decade in November as food costs fell.

Yesterday, Mr Dong said consumer demand was picking up due to New Year's Day and the upcoming Chinese New Year, bumping up prices of other food items.

But pork prices, which rocketed previously after an African swine fever outbreak ravaged pig stocks, continued to drop by 1.3 per cent year on year last month as supplies of the staple meat recovered.

For last year, consumer prices rose 2.5 per cent year on year.

"The pork price cycle continues to weigh on the inflation outlook," ANZ Research senior China strategist Xing Zhaopeng said in a recent report, adding that there had been a faster-than-expected recovery of hog stocks.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell 0.4 per cent year on year last month - better than November's 1.5 per cent drop.

"Domestic demand recovered steadily, coupled with the continued rise in prices of some international commodities," Mr Dong said.

For last year, PPI fell 1.8 per cent year on year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE