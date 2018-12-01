Charging ahead for charity

Charity run SGX Bull Charge raised more than $3.3 million for six beneficiaries - AWWA, Autism Association (Singapore), Community Chest, Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities - the highest amount in over a decade. The run, in its 15th edition, was held at Marina Bay yesterday. It was the finale to a year-long programme that included a golf tournament, celebrity futsal matches and SGX staff cooking meals for seniors and taking them on excursions under the SGX Cares series. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu (wearing cap) flagged off about 5,600 runners for the 5km Mass Run & Obstacle Challenge. She also ran for charity, together with 44 chief executive officers and chiefs of companies. Since 2004, SGX Bull Charge has rallied Singapore's financial community and Singapore Exchange-listed companies to support the needs of underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. This year's programme was supported by 162 corporate sponsors.