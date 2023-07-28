Charges against No Signboard CEO Lim Yong Sim may impact his suitability to stay in his roles: Board

SINGAPORE - The charges against No Signboard CEO and executive chairman Lim Yong Sim may affect his suitability to remain in his positions at the company, the board said.
Lim was charged with share price rigging offences under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) on Thursday, said the Singapore Police Force.
The restaurant operator’s board said in a bourse filing on Thursday night that its nomination committee noted that the charges “may impact on Mr Lim’s suitability to remain as a board member and key management of the company”.
“The company will make an update announcement and respond to the queries as soon as the NC (nomination committee) has sufficient information to formulate a view,” it added.
The board said that it had no knowledge of the ongoing investigations before The Straits Times reported it on Thursday.
It added that it was not notified by Lim that such investigations were taking place, except for investigations previously announced by the company in April and May 2019.
Lim was arrested on April 30, 2019, for possible SFA breaches. At that time, Lim was not charged with any offence and subsequently released on bail. The board said that it concerned an “abortive share buyback transaction” executed by Lim on Jan 31, 2019.
ST understands that on Jan 31, 2019, Lim allegedly placed orders for No Signboard shares and carried out trades using the company’s corporate trading account to push up or support the share price.
On that day, a total of a million shares in the company were purchased, which caused the share price to surge 24 per cent, attracting a query from the Singapore Exchange.
In response to the regulator’s query, the company said Lim had made an “honest mistake” when the company shares were bought back at a price which exceeded the regulatory limit on share buyback prices.
The shares were bought during a blackout period when dealings in the company’s securities were restricted.
Following the share buyback, No Signboard shares spiked on Feb 1, 2019. That afternoon, the company reported its first-quarter 2019 loss of $574,000. It also restated its first-quarter 2018 profit of $1.4 million to a loss of $415,000.
The board also noted on Thursday that neither it nor the company was approached by the authorities in the course of the investigations relating to the new charges, and that the authorities have yet to reveal any details on the charges to the board or the company
It stated that the NC (nominating committee) has contacted Mr Lim for information relating to the charges in order for the NC to “formulate its view and provide its recommendation to the board”.
Lim – the grandson of the founder of No Signboard – was charged with three counts of Section 197(1)(b) of the SFA for creating a false appearance related to the price of Catalist-listed No Signboard shares.
He had allegedly placed orders for No Signboard shares and traded in the shares using the trading account of Gugong Pte Ltd for the purpose of pushing up or supporting the stock’s prices between June 19 and 29, 2018, as well as between Nov 30, 2018, and Jan 11, 2019.
At the time, he was the director and the majority shareholder of Gugong. Lim is deemed to have about a 55 per cent interest in No Signboard through Gugong.
The company shares tumbled 30 per cent over the next three months from February, and fell another 25 per cent following investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the arrest of Lim on April 30, 2019, for possible SFA breaches.
No Signboard shares have been suspended from trading since Jan 24, 2022, at the company’s request after it was unable to show that it could continue as a going concern.
The company had offered 65.7 million shares at 28 cents each in its initial public offer in November 2017, raising net proceeds of more than $18 million.
The shares were hovering at around three cents each before trading was suspended.
The company currently operates two food and beverage outlets in Singapore – Little Sheep Hotpot at Orchard Gateway and nosignboard Sheng Jian at Northpoint City.
All other F&B outlets formerly operated by No Signboard have been closed as the group liquidated its various loss-making and non-core subsidiaries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The board of directors of No Signboard, which is in the process of a court-supervised restructuring exercise, has been actively searching for acquisitions and is in the final stages of discussions to buy two F&B businesses as part of its bid to resume trading, according to a bourse filing in June.
However, the company said it was facing “significant operational issues” given the ongoing dispute and defamation claims involving its directors and Lim.