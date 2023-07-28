Charges against No Signboard CEO Lim Yong Sim may impact his suitability to stay in his roles: Board

SINGAPORE - The charges against No Signboard CEO and executive chairman Lim Yong Sim may affect his suitability to remain in his positions at the company, the board said.

Lim was charged with share price rigging offences under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) on Thursday, said the Singapore Police Force.

The restaurant operator’s board said in a bourse filing on Thursday night that its nomination committee noted that the charges “may impact on Mr Lim’s suitability to remain as a board member and key management of the company”.

“The company will make an update announcement and respond to the queries as soon as the NC (nomination committee) has sufficient information to formulate a view,” it added.

The board said that it had no knowledge of the ongoing investigations before The Straits Times reported it on Thursday.

It added that it was not notified by Lim that such investigations were taking place, except for investigations previously announced by the company in April and May 2019.

Lim was arrested on April 30, 2019, for possible SFA breaches. At that time, Lim was not charged with any offence and subsequently released on bail. The board said that it concerned an “abortive share buyback transaction” executed by Lim on Jan 31, 2019.

ST understands that on Jan 31, 2019, Lim allegedly placed orders for No Signboard shares and carried out trades using the company’s corporate trading account to push up or support the share price.

On that day, a total of a million shares in the company were purchased, which caused the share price to surge 24 per cent, attracting a query from the Singapore Exchange.

In response to the regulator’s query, the company said Lim had made an “honest mistake” when the company shares were bought back at a price which exceeded the regulatory limit on share buyback prices.

The shares were bought during a blackout period when dealings in the company’s securities were restricted.

Following the share buyback, No Signboard shares spiked on Feb 1, 2019. That afternoon, the company reported its first-quarter 2019 loss of $574,000. It also restated its first-quarter 2018 profit of $1.4 million to a loss of $415,000.

The board also noted on Thursday that neither it nor the company was approached by the authorities in the course of the investigations relating to the new charges, and that the authorities have yet to reveal any details on the charges to the board or the company