CEOs in Europe are more optimistic and have their eye on brighter prospects overseas

SINGAPORE - The confidence level among chief executive officers in Europe has gone from gloom to positive territory, and is at its highest since the first half of 2022 after Russia attacked Ukraine.

CEOs in the United States and China are also more optimistic, although their confidence levels are up by a smaller scale.

Confidence among Europe-based CEOs reached 58 in the first half of 2024 on a scale of zero to a hundred, a marked increase over the 42 in the second half of 2023.

The findings are in the latest report by think-tank The Conference Board and the European Round Table for Industry (ERT), whose members belong to some of Europe’s best-known companies with global operations, including in Singapore.

The semi-annual survey on CEO Confidence for Europe said business leaders are more optimistic about the prospects overseas than in Europe, reflecting expectations of slower economic growth domestically compared to other economies globally.

Most CEOs expect investments and sales in Europe to remain the same, but those overseas to grow.

In earlier surveys, most European CEOs said they were diversifying their supply chains from China to South-east Asia, instead of exiting the mainland entirely.

In the latest report, CEOs in Europe are not very optimistic about the future of the European Union-China relationship. About 54 per cent expect ties to worsen over the next three years; 39 per cent see no change; and 7 per cent expect an improvement.

However, their peers based in China are more optimistic, with only 35 per cent expecting a deterioration; 45 per cent no change, and 19 per cent an improvement.

Mr Konstantinos Panitsas, author of the report, told The Straits Times that Europe and China accounted for more than a fifth of the world’s total exports of goods in 2022.

“A further deterioration in the bilateral relationship between the two regions would undoubtedly have a sizeable, detrimental impact on trade globally,” the economist said.

Trade disputes and barriers between the two regions are also likely to intensify.

“Asean countries, like Singapore for example, that maintain close ties with both the West and China, will soon be put in a tough spot, as pressures from different geopolitical centres to pick a side are likely to mount in the medium term,” Mr Panitsas said.

CEOs from both regions see Europe’s de-risking or reducing exposure from China, China’s relations with the US, and China’s industrial overcapacity as top areas of concern in EU-China ties.

CEOs in Europe see the EU’s access to critical raw materials as well as trade and a global level playing field in key green transition industries as significant stress factors.

In contrast, 80 per cent of China-based CEOs see China’s relations with Russia as a top friction point.

The survey also showed European CEOs are more concerned than China-based counterparts about regional tensions in the South China Sea impacting the EU-China relationship.

About half believe China’s relations with the US will deeply influence China-Europe relations.

Dr Ilham Kadri, CEO of Syensqo and chair of ERT’s committee on competitiveness and innovation, said Europe seems stuck on a path of relative decline as a place to do business, and incoming leadership has to prioritise a turnaround.

The next European Parliament election is scheduled for June, when around 373 million EU citizens will be called to elect the body’s 720 members.

About nine in 10 CEOs said simplifying the EU’s complex regulations would help to restore competitiveness.

Other levers include the deepening of the EU Single Market, promotion of innovation and technology, and the help to implement the green transition.

When it comes to defence, the majority of respondents were not confident that Europe’s political leaders are doing enough to boost capabilities.

The survey polled 56 CEOs and chairs of some of Europe’s largest companies from April 3 to April 25, 2024. It is conducted twice a year in Europe, and on a quarterly basis in the US.