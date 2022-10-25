Centres of innovation help SMEs launch new products through tech

SINGAPORE - Ms Lam Soo Sing found that the baby food sold in supermarkets in Singapore was catered mostly for Western palates, and often had shorter expiration dates as it is imported.

To plug the market gap, Ms Lam, 47, the director of organic food wholesaler and retailer Organic7days, together with founder Alice Foo, started a project with the Food Innovation Resource Centre (Firc) in 2019 to develop ready-to-eat baby food with Asian flavours.

Organic7days, which was set up in 2013, now has baby food pouches in flavours such as ABC stew, Hainanese beef stew, and lotus root with chicken and huaishan (Chinese yam root).

Firc is one of the centres of innovation (COIs), an initiative started in 2006 to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with technology innovation to help them grow.

Three new COIs have been established by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) in the built environment, beauty and personal care and urban agriculture sectors.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the opening of the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (Switch) 2022, which focuses on Singapore’s innovation ecosystem and provides support in innovation to SMEs. Switch ends on Friday.

The three new COIs support more than 300 projects with SMEs, and support up to 1,500 SMEs in Singapore to test and develop technology projects.

They bring the total number of COIs to 11, each with a distinct industry focus.

Their addition is in line with the Budget 2022 plan to expand resources at centres engaging in technology, innovation and enterprise activities across polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education.

In partnership with polytechnics and research institutes, COIs give SMEs access to resources such as laboratory facilities, and training and consultancy services to work on new projects.

Ms Lam said: “Firc provided us with a team of food scientists and nutritionists who gave us advice on the ingredients to tweak in our baby food recipes. They also let us have taste tests on the different baby food recipes – there was a lot of refinement happening, which helped us a lot.”

Since working with Firc, Organic7days’ sales have risen by 30 per cent overall.

The company is now working on a fourth flavour, salmon and pumpkin with goji berries, as well as baby biscuits with a healthier twist to include superfoods such as quinoa.

“As a mother of three, I always hope that the food available in the market can be healthier for babies, which is why we wanted to work on these products,” said Ms Lam, who has two sons, aged 11 and nine, and a daughter aged five.

Artificial intelligence solutions technology company Longway AI Technologies also enjoyed a boost through working with COIs.