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The top bid of $1.82 billion was from a consortium comprising CapitaLand Development, Far East Organization and Sing Holdings.

SINGAPORE - A mixed-use site in Jurong Lake District (JLD), where a massive business district is being planned, drew two bids at a state tender on Nov 17.

The top bid of $1.82 billion, which works out to about $910 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), was from a consortium comprising CapitaLand Development, Far East Organization and Sing Holdings.

The second highest bid, of $1.31 billion or about $655 ppr, came from Sim Lian Land and Sim Lian Development.

The 3.72ha site, zoned “white”, can be developed into a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of slightly more than 2 million square feet (sq ft). This will comprise a minimum of 430,556 sq ft of offices, up to 1,200 private housing units and about 473,612 sq ft for complementary uses (such as retail, serviced apartments, hotel, sports, recreational and community spaces, medical clinics and attractions).

Analysts polled by The Business Times had predicted up to four bids for the site, with the top bid forecast to be anywhere from S$900 psf ppr to S$1,400 psf ppr.

The site in Town Hall Link is the first plot carved out of an earlier tendered 6.5ha master developer site, which was to be progressively developed over 10 to 15 years to a maximum GFA of 3.93 million sq ft. This was to comprise at least 1.57 million sq ft of offices, up to 1,700 private homes and close to 800,000 sq ft of space for other uses such as retail, and food and beverage.

The master developer site was intended to be a catalyst for the next phase of development in JLD as Singapore’s largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre.

The tender was launched in June 2023 and closed in March 2024, with only one bidder – a five-member consortium comprising CapitaLand Development, City Developments, Frasers Property, Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia).

In September 2024, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced it would not award the tender as the shortlisted concept, at the tendered price of around $640 psf ppr, was assessed to be “too low”.

The master developer site was put on the reserve list, where sites are triggered for sale only when there is an indication of interest at a minimum acceptable bid price, before the government decided to sell the massive white site in three smaller parcels, starting with the Town Hall Link site. Initially it was put on the first-half 2026 reserve list, before being moved to the H2 2026 confirmed list.

When the tender for the carved-out plot was launched in July 2026, URA emphasised that JLD is a key pillar of Singapore’s decentralisation strategy.

The Town Hall Link is intended to kickstart the next phase of JLD’s development, which will focus on the 120-hectare new Jurong Lake Central precinct, as well as support medium-term growth in demand for housing and offices.

The government has invested significantly in key infrastructure to drive the transformation of JLD, including the revitalised Jurong Lake Gardens and the addition of two new MRT lines: Jurong Region Line (JRL) and Cross Island Line (CRL).

The JE5 station on the JRL will be located at the Jurong East MRT station, which is currently the interchange station for the East-West and North-South MRT lines. The JE6 station, also on the JRL, will serve the International Business Park. Both stations are scheduled to open in 2028.

The Town Hall Link plot will also be a stone’s throw from the CR19 MRT station, on the CRL; the station is planned to open in 2032.

To reduce development complexity and make the Town Hall Link site more attractive to developers, the government is undertaking a greater share of the surrounding infrastructure and land preparation works, including pedestrian links to MRT stations.

Property veteran Desmond Sim said: “Confidence, if not a sense of assurance, in JLD has been established. The master planning and infrastructural investments will be a testament to that.”

Wong Xian Yang, head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia at Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), said the Town Hall Link site’s residential component is a key draw for developers, given the strong sales achieved by close-to-MRT station launches such as J’den and Lucerne Grand.

In November 2023, CapitaLand Development’s J’den sold 88 per cent of its 368 units on launch day at an average price of $2,451 psf.

Last month (October), CDL sold 350 units or 61 per cent of the 570 units at Lucerne Grand, next to Lakeside MRT station and just outside the JLD boundary, at its weekend launch at an average price of $2,480 psf.

Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at Mogul.sg, said that “although the mega 1,200-unit residential component on the Town Hall Link site may appear challenging in terms of timely sales for some developers”, a few factors may tip the scale in the developer’s favour.

First, housing demand in mixed-use projects has been robust.

Moreover, the development is near Jurong East MRT interchange and regional centre and there is pent-up demand for private housing near the station.

Wong Siew Ying, Propnex’s head of research and content, said: “For families with school-going children, an important consideration may be that the Town Hall Link site is close to several schools such as Fuhua Primary School, Yuhua Primary School and Crest Secondary School.”

Huttons Asia chief executive officer Mark Yip noted that the Town Hall Link site will have retail space of at least 215,278 sq ft of GFA. “This will provide additional shopping and dining options to nearby residents and workers on top of the existing malls at the Westgate, Jem and IMM buildings. CapitaLand’s J’den project currently under construction will also have retail/F&B space,” he added.

Office concerns

However, a major concern about the site is whether there will be enough demand for the minimum 430,556 sq ft office GFA specified for the Town Hall Link site.

As Knight Frank Singapore research head Leonard Tay put it: “As a staff retention strategy, most office occupiers would prefer to be either in the CBD or city-fringe locations such as Paya Lebar, One-north or Novena.”

Agreeing, Wong of C&W added that “the nearby business park developments in Jurong East, to a certain extent (to eligible users), provide competing workspace options at lower rents; this could constrain demand for the Town Hall Link site’s office space”.

He estimated the current achievable monthly office rents for Grade A office space in the Jurong East area at $7-8 psf, significantly above the $4-5 psf for newer business park space in the location.

Colliers’ head of research for Singapore, Catherine He, said: “Suburban office demand remains uncertain amid hybrid work trends and macroeconomic uncertainty, making the office component harder to pre-commit or monetise quickly compared with pure residential plots.”

Knight Frank’s Tay said office occupiers are currently not prepared to pay more than $7.50 psf a month for suburban locations, even for a modern office building with best-in-class facilities.

Summing up, Tay said: “A big-ticket land price of $1.8 billion, together with a seven-year maximum project completion period, in what is expected to be a rising interest rate environment requires high capital outlay and can be a financing burden.”

On a more positive note, ERA Singapore CEO Marcus Chu said the Town Hall Link site is near Jurong Lake and Lakeside Garden, offering future residents and office workers a green reprieve. THE BUSINESS TIMES