CapitaLand China Trust nine-month revenue up 7% on positive rental reversions

The addition of 70 new stores in the reconfigured space of an anchor tenant has boosted CapitaMall Wangjing’s shopper traffic. PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Michelle Zhu

Updated
Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE – CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) reported gross revenue of 1.4 billion yuan (S$272.5 million) for the first nine months ended Sept 30, rising 7 per cent from 1.3 billion yuan in the year-ago period, on the back of positive rental reversions.

Net property income (NPI) came in at 970.8 million yuan, up 7.5 per cent from 903.4 million in the same period last year.

In a business update on Monday, CLCT’s manager said the real estate investment trust’s new economy portfolio saw full contributions from business parks and logistics parks over the period.

As at end-September, occupancy for the business park portfolio stood at 94.3 per cent with a weighted average lease expiry (Wale) of 1.6 years by gross rental income (GRI), and 1.7 years by net lettable area (NLA).

Logistics parks booked an overall occupancy of 96.6 per cent. Its Wale by GRI and NLA was 1.3 years and 1.4 years, respectively.

Together with strong performance from sectors such as engineering and electronics, as well as broad-based higher rent per sq m for the new economy segment, this led to a positive reversion of +5.6 per cent for the new economy portfolio.

The retail portfolio also achieved its first positive reversion of +4.9 per cent since the start of Covid-19, said the manager, boosted by the completion of CapitaMall Wangjing’s asset enhancement initiative. Occupancy as at end-September was 96.7 per cent, while Wale by GRI and NLA stood at 2.2 and 3.4 years, respectively.

Third-quarter traffic for the retail portfolio was up 37.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter – while sales grew 33.7 per cent over the previous quarter. The manager also observed overall improvements for the retail portfolio post lockdowns in the first half of 2022.

Looking ahead, the manager believes CLCT’s alignment with China’s strategic policy directions well places the trust to capture growth opportunities across asset classes.

CLCT units were trading down 0.5 per cent or 0.5 per cent at 97.5 cents as at 9.57am on Monday. THE BUSINESS TIMES

