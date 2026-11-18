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Canada’s La Caisse in talks for stake in Bain’s Singapore-based Bridge Data Centres, sources say

Workers laying cables outside Bridge Data Centres (BDC) in Johor on May 6.

HONG KONG – Canadian pension fund La Caisse has emerged as the leading bidder in advanced talks for a stake in Bain Capital’s Bridge Data Centres (BDC), two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Bain Capital kicked off a sale process for at least 40% of BDC shares earlier in 2026 , targeting a valuation of US$5 billion (S$6.45 billion), which drew interest from private equity, infrastructure and pension funds, Reuters has reported.

The size of the stake La Caisse would buy is still being negotiated, but Bain Capital could be selling up to half of its holdings in the Singapore-based firm, said one of the people.

A deal could be signed in the coming weeks, but the talks with La Caisse are not exclusive and terms not finalised, the person added.

Some bidders were looking at a valuation of US$4 billion for BDC, said a third person with knowledge of the transaction.

Bain Capital, BDC and La Caisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. All the people declined to be named due to confidentiality.

BDC operates data centres in Malaysia, Thailand and India, one of many companies that have been aggressively building capacity in Asia over the past two years to meet surging demand for cloud computing, AI and digital services.

TikTok-owner ByteDance was the anchor tenant at the first phase of BDC’s MY06 hyperscale data centre in Johor, Malaysia, according to a BDC release.

But BDC is seeking to diversify its customer base and has signed new contracts with global tech companies, one of the people said.

The talks on the sale of a stake in BDC come at a time when sentiment in the sector has soured on concerns about mounting debt-funded AI spending.

Worsening the outlook, South-east Asia’s US$100 billion-plus AI industry faces fresh US curbs on advanced chip exports to the region, announced on Nov 16 , aiming to restrict Chinese companies’ access to computing power to train AI models.

BDC was founded a decade ago by industry veterans Michael Foust and Kris Kumar in partnership with Bain Capital, which merged the firm into Chinese data centre operator Chindata in 2019 and listed the combined business on the Nasdaq in 2020.

The two businesses were separated again under a new entity WinTriX after Bain Capital took Chindata private in 2023 in a US$3.16 billion deal.

In January, Bain Capital completed the sale of Chindata to a consortium led by Shenzhen Dongyangguang Industry that valued the business at US$4 billion. REUTERS