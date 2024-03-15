Can EU's gig worker rules tame management by algorithm?

BRUSSELS - Low pay, few labour rights and dangerous working conditions – for millions of European gig workers, it can be a rough job. But a deal thrashed out by European Union ministers this week addresses one of their biggest headaches – management by algorithm.

Drivers and delivery riders for online platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo say the opaque nature of algorithmic management tools can result in random job assignments and performance ratings, and even account deactivation – hitting their earnings and morale.

While March 11’s watered-down deal to boost gig workers’ employment rights fell short of unions’ demands, they hailed the Platform Work Directive’s provisions for greater transparency over algorithmic management systems as a crucial step to protect European workers from machine-made decisions.

The draft rules should act as a “wake-up call” over the risks of artificial intelligence turning Europe into a “Wild West” for workers’ rights, Mr Jonathan L’Utile Chevallier, who coordinates a delivery riders’ cooperative in the French city of Bordeaux, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Under the new rules, automated decisions affecting working conditions must have some human oversight, and workers would have access to the information driving AI-powered decisions.

Such provisions complement parts of the landmark EU AI Act endorsed by European lawmakers on March 13.

By guaranteeing greater transparency over algorithmic decisions, workers’ and labour advocates will be able to establish whether structural injustices such as racial or gender bias are baked into the code used to allocate jobs or evaluate performance.

That information could be used in potential lawsuits challenging discrimination or other labour rights infringements, said Dr Oguz Alyanak, a researcher at Fairwork, a gig research project at Britain’s Oxford Internet Institute.

“This is a big step,” Dr Alyanak said.

AI’s Workplace Revolution

Algorithmic management is not limited to gig work, as artificial intelligence begins to revolutionise the workplace – increasingly used as a tool to monitor workers performance and taking over tasks previously carried out by humans.

The boom in the technology that started in 2022 could replace 300 million full-time jobs – approximately 18 per cent of work globally, according to Goldman Sachs.

Some companies are also embracing automation in the hiring process, including resume screeners that scan applicants’ submissions, assessment tools that grade an online test, and facial or emotion recognition tools that can analyse a video interview.

The draft EU rules are the first attempt at regulating the impact of algorithmic management for Europe’s roughly 28 million gig workers, and set the standard for future legislation, union leaders said.

“This directive is the antidote to uberisation,” said Mr Brahim Ben Ali, a former Uber driver and secretary-general of the INV union in France, who has been pushing for the EU rules since 2019.

“It’s important to recognise the work of working class communities in achieving something so monumental,” he added.

Move EU, a Europe-based group representing ride-hailing companies, declined to comment on the draft EU rules.

Delivery Platforms Europe, which represent food delivery companies, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.